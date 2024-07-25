Watch: Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospect and Tulane Product Hits Back-to-Back HRs
Los Angeles Dodgers third base prospect and former Tulane Baseball standout Kody Hoese has been making the headlines this season due to his prolific hitting at the Triple-A level.
Last month, Hoese made noise with a multi-hit game and a three-run home run to cap off the evening. Drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft with the 25th pick, Hoese has the pedigree to be great at the highest level.
On Wednesday evening, he decided to put on another show, this time with back-to-back home runs in what would be a losing effort.
Hoese currently owns a .280/.347/.453 slashline with 10 home runs in Triple-A this season for the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently emply Max Muncy (60-day injured list), Cavan Biggio and have Chris Taylor on the bench for third base. Hoese, while making noise, appears to blocked at the position despite playing premium offense.
While his name has not cropped up in trade talks, Hoese could be a perfect candidate to be included in a trade package at this year's MLB trade deadline on July 30. The Dodgers are looking to add impact pitching and will try to put together the best package possible in a very slim market.
Teams will be looking for MLB-ready prospects that can make an immediate contribution in return for impact pitching. Hoese falls into that category after having spent the entirety of the 2024 MiLB season raking at the Triple-A level.
Hoese had an incredible collegiate career with Tulane. The third baseman was originally selected in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB draft, back when the draft had 40 rounds. Understanding his worth and trajectory, he returned to school where he slashed an incredible .392/.486/.779 with 23 home runs in his final season with Tulane in 2019.
That performance earned him a first-round pick with a $2,740,300 signing bonus with Los Angeles. Now, he looks to make his MLB debut after five years of development in the minors.