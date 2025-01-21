Tulane Green Wave On SI

Remarkable Storm Causes Tulane Green Wave To Reschedule Game With USF Bulls

Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team announced their upcoming AAC showdown against the South Florida Bulls is postponed due to severe weather.

Maddy Hudak

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

As New Orleans, La., deals with a historic snowfall, the Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team had to reschedule their upcoming conference showdown due to weather conditions.

The team announced on X that their American Athletic Conference game against the South Florida Bulls has been postponed due to severe weather, with the schools reevaluating their options to reschedule at a later, unspecified date.

The city is currently experiencing snow at a level they haven't seen since 8 inches covered the city in 1895. Several places in the state were under a rare blizzard warning Tuesday, and many areas have experienced several inches of snowfall by midafternoon.

Tulane women's basketball is coming off a close 68-65 loss to the Memphis Tigers with an impressive fourth quarter near-comeback that outscored their opponent 15-2. It dropped them to No. 5 in the AAC standings with a 4-3 conference record and 11-7 overall.

In their first season under head coach Ashley Langford, the Green Wave began climbing out of an 0-4 hole to go on an 11-3 run and are looking to get a fifth conference win under their belt against the Bulls.

When the matchup against USF is eventually rescheduled, Tulane will hold a key advantage. They have a 7-3 record in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, showing their prowess at home. That includes recent victories over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the North Texas Mean Green, though the Tigers were their most recent home loss.

South Florida sits just one spot above the Green Wave in the conference standings, at No. 4, with a 12-8 overall record and 5-2 in conference play. In their five road contests, the Bulls have finished 2-3, pointing to an edge for Tulane once the contest is played.

The weather forecast has the city under a blanket of snow for several days, with schools and roads closed as the inches accumulate.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News