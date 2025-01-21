Remarkable Storm Causes Tulane Green Wave To Reschedule Game With USF Bulls
As New Orleans, La., deals with a historic snowfall, the Tulane Green Wave women's basketball team had to reschedule their upcoming conference showdown due to weather conditions.
The team announced on X that their American Athletic Conference game against the South Florida Bulls has been postponed due to severe weather, with the schools reevaluating their options to reschedule at a later, unspecified date.
The city is currently experiencing snow at a level they haven't seen since 8 inches covered the city in 1895. Several places in the state were under a rare blizzard warning Tuesday, and many areas have experienced several inches of snowfall by midafternoon.
Tulane women's basketball is coming off a close 68-65 loss to the Memphis Tigers with an impressive fourth quarter near-comeback that outscored their opponent 15-2. It dropped them to No. 5 in the AAC standings with a 4-3 conference record and 11-7 overall.
In their first season under head coach Ashley Langford, the Green Wave began climbing out of an 0-4 hole to go on an 11-3 run and are looking to get a fifth conference win under their belt against the Bulls.
When the matchup against USF is eventually rescheduled, Tulane will hold a key advantage. They have a 7-3 record in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, showing their prowess at home. That includes recent victories over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the North Texas Mean Green, though the Tigers were their most recent home loss.
South Florida sits just one spot above the Green Wave in the conference standings, at No. 4, with a 12-8 overall record and 5-2 in conference play. In their five road contests, the Bulls have finished 2-3, pointing to an edge for Tulane once the contest is played.
The weather forecast has the city under a blanket of snow for several days, with schools and roads closed as the inches accumulate.