Report: Tulane Green Wave Star QB Darian Mensah Enters Transfer Portal
The worst case scenario has come true for the Tulane Green Wave as their star freshman quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal on Sunday night.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel shared the news per Mensah's agents.
The breakout freshman came out of nowhere to win the starting job before the season and never relinquished it. He quickly grew a name for himself in the world of college football and was one of the top passers in the country.
He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. It was a hidden gem find for the Green Wave as the only other listed offer was from the Idaho State Bengals.
247Sports has him as a four-star transfer, making him one of the most valuable players currently in the portal.
The California native shares the same rating as the three other top options in Conner Weigman, Miller Moss and Jackson Arnold.
Mensah completed an AAC-best 65.9% of his passes this season for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He didn't run the ball much, but showed big play ability there too when he did.
Given the run-first nature of the Tulane offense this season and huge NIL potential, it is not shocking to see him enter the portal and look for other options.
There is also uncertainty around the future of his coaching staff, given that Jon Sumrall is being pursued by a number of Power Four conference schools.
If the Green Wave decide to invest more into football and bring back Sumrall, there is a possibility that they pony up to secure more NIL funds for Mensah as well.
This could also open the door for Ty Thompson to start next season after transferring to Tulane before the season.
Thompson was 6-for-11 through the air for 74 yards and two touchdowns this season. He was used in more of a gadget role, though, running the ball 40 times for 243 yards and six touchdowns.