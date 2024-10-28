Rising Star Secures Tulane On SI’s Offensive Player of the Week Award
Tulane's superstar running back exploded in the Green Wave's road victory in Denton, Texas, against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
Makhi Hughes proved to be unstoppable for the UNT defensive unit, as the athletic sophomore recorded a career-high 195 rushing yards on 30 carries and one touchdown in the 45-37 American Athletic Conference victory.
With the incredible performance at DATCU Stadium, Hughes now ranks as the No. 7 running back in the country with 939 rushing yards this season.
"Makhi carried us... set his career-rushing record. He's a guy that shows up every game and brings it," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "(I'm) so proud of him and he really set the tone for us for the entire game."
There is no denying Hughes' contributions to the Tulane offensive unit this season. After suffering an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2022 season, the talented back from Birmingham, Alabama, bounced back, fought through the adversity, and has flashed for the Green Wave in the last two seasons.
For three consecutive games, Hughes has rushed for more than 100 yards and at least one score for the Green Wave.
Following his 100-yard second half against Rice last week, Sumrall spoke to Tulane On SI about Hughes' contributions on the gridiron and how he consistently helps set the tone for the Green Wave's offensive unit this season.
"Our offensive line and Makhi (Hughes) really took over the game in the fourth quarter," Sumrall said. "That drive when we went 70 yards on seven runs, Makhi had five of them and they sort of imposed their will on how we were going to finish that game. That was a gritty way to finish the game. By no means was it a great performance by us, but our guys finding a way to gin and really just on the ground methodically, creating big play after big play to create the lead."
While Hughes has dominated on the ground for the Green Wave, he has also displayed his athleticism and proven himself as a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. Hughes has hauled in 11 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane in 2024.