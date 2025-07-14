Royals Select Tulane Star Michael Lombardi With No. 61 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Tulane Green Wave have produced another intriguing MLB draft selection, as the Kansas City Royals took right-handed pitcher Michael Lombardi with the 61st overall pick in the second round of the 2025 MLB draft.
Lombardi was a breakout star this year for the Green Wave on both sides of the baseball, but looks to be prioritizing pitching at the next level.
The 21-year-old posted an impressive 2.14 ERA with a 0.976 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 42 innings of work this season.
It's not hard to see why the Royals would be intrigued by his stuff.
As a slugger, he had a .273/.392/.453 slash line with four home runs and 29 RBI. That's great for a program like Tulane, but doesn't really profile as someone who will hit at the next level.
On the mound, he mostly starred as a reliever/close but he did make a couple of starts. His best game in a Green Wave uniform came in the AAC tournament.
Lombardi threw seven innings of one-run, two-hit, two-walk ball with 11 strikeouts against the Florida Atlantic Owls as part of an impressive upset win.
His fastball and curveball have been his best pitches so far, but he does have a changeup that he is working on improving.
Kansas City went with high school bats with their first two picks in the draft, so Lombardi was the first pitcher they took.
He has a chance to stand out in their farm system that is mostly top-heavy with position players.
