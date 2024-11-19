Stock Continues To Go Up for Tulane's First-Year Head Coach Jon Sumrall
Tulane was dealt a blow this offseason when longtime head coach Willie Fritz took the head coaching job at Houston.
Having led the Green Wave since 2016, they played in five bowl games during his eight-year tenure, including tying the program record for the most wins ever when they beat USC in the 2022 Cotton Bowl.
Fritz departed with a 54–47 overall record, but he put Tulane football on the map.
The Green Wave hired Jon Sumrall away from Troy after two wildly successful seasons where he went 23–4 with two Sun Belt Conference championships.
That was his only head coaching experience, so while he might have certainly been a rising star in the sport, it was hard to predict how exactly things might go at Tulane considering where the program was before Fritz took over.
However, things could not have started better for the Green Wave under Sumrall.
With a 9-2 record already this year, Tulane qualified for the American Athletic Conference championship game where they will face Army, marking the third time in as many seasons that Sumrall's team will be competing for a title.
Because of that, Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report says that his stock continues to increase.
If there were any questions about the type of coach Sumrall is and how he might do when stepping up in class, they have been answered immediately.
The future continues to look bright in New Orleans for this Tulane program that is trying to become a perennial contender for the College Football Playoff now that the format has expanded to 12 teams.
If they can beat Memphis in their regular season finale and then win the AAC championship against Army, they will have a very good case to make the field this year.