Throwback Thursday: Andre Anderson Dominates against UTEP
Wayback Machine: October 9, 2006
During the week of October 9th, 2006, Tulane running back Andre Anderson carried the ball 29 times for 255-yards and 2 touchdowns in a loss to the University of Texas at El Paso, 24-21. Anderson did his best to keep Tulane moving up and down the field, averaging 8.8-yards per carry.
Anderson wasn’t just an efficient runner; he was explosive, popping two 50+ yard plays, with one of them being a 72-yard touchdown on their first drive. His second wouldn’t come until later in the game, when he would break one for 53-yards. This would eventually give the Green Wave a 21-14 lead.
However, despite Anderson’s efforts, the Green Wave just couldn’t find a way to win. Tulane would stall on its last two drives, turning the ball over on downs and then failing to drive 99-yards in the last 14-seconds.
The Tulane defense also created a fumble to give Tulane an early 14-7 lead, but that same defense would also give up a late 68-yard touchdown to give UTEP the lead, and ultimately the win.
Courtesy Tulane University Story Archives
Tulane plays East Carolina tonight in Primetime on ESPN.