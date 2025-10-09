Tulane Green Wave On SI

Throwback Thursday: Andre Anderson Dominates against UTEP

This week in Green Wave athletics, Tulane running back Andre Anderson gained over 200-yards and scored a pair of TDs versus the University of Texas at El Paso.

Colin Cummings

Tulane Wayback Machine
Tulane Wayback Machine / Canva AI Generated
In this story:

Wayback Machine: October 9, 2006

During the week of October 9th, 2006, Tulane running back Andre Anderson carried the ball 29 times for 255-yards and 2 touchdowns in a loss to the University of Texas at El Paso, 24-21. Anderson did his best to keep Tulane moving up and down the field, averaging 8.8-yards per carry.

Anderson wasn’t just an efficient runner; he was explosive, popping two 50+ yard plays, with one of them being a 72-yard touchdown on their first drive. His second wouldn’t come until later in the game, when he would break one for 53-yards. This would eventually give the Green Wave a 21-14 lead.

However, despite Anderson’s efforts, the Green Wave just couldn’t find a way to win. Tulane would stall on its last two drives, turning the ball over on downs and then failing to drive 99-yards in the last 14-seconds.

The Tulane defense also created a fumble to give Tulane an early 14-7 lead, but that same defense would also give up a late 68-yard touchdown to give UTEP the lead, and ultimately the win.

Courtesy Tulane University Story Archives

Tulane plays East Carolina tonight in Primetime on ESPN.

feed

Published
Colin Cummings
COLIN CUMMINGS

Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.

Home/News