Transfer Cornerback KC Eziomume Becomes Latest Tulane Addition
Tulane is in desperate need of pulling in a massive transfer portal haul.
Already knowing they would be short-handed next year based on the players scheduled to depart, they were handed a major blow when their two offensive stars, Darian Mensah and Makhi Hughes, entered their names into the portal.
Mensah committed to Duke virtually right after he made himself available for other schools, and Hughes seems to be trending for one of the best programs in the country following his decision to search for other opportunities following the Gasparilla Bowl.
The Green Wave found a replacement for Mensah, landing both veteran signal caller TJ Finley and potential future star Donovan Leary, but they have to address the massive hole that has been left in the running back room.
While they haven't done that yet, Jon Sumrall and his staff were able to add someone on the defensive side of the ball, signing Albany transfer cornerback KC Eziomume.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder began his career at Alabama A&M where he wracked up 23 total tackles and nine pass breakups during the two seasons there before he transferred to Albany ahead of this past campaign.
With the Great Danes, he had 25 tackles, 19 of them solo, while also defending six passes.
Eziomume could be a factor in the secondary with three starters all departing the program, and since he has just one year of eligibility remaining, he's hoping he can win a job during spring practice and be an impact player for Tulane in 2025.