Tulane Baseball Has Found a Steady and Successful Leader in Coach Jay Uhlman
Jay Uhlman has been the head coach of the Tulane Green Wave’s baseball program since June of 2022 after he had held multiple assistant roles the three years prior like assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and, at one point, the interim head coach.
The past three seasons he has led his team to AAC title game and has qualified for the NCAA Regionals twice.
Winning two straight AAC championships put him and his team into the record books.
No other team in the conference had ever accomplished this feat.
By the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Green Waves had three players named to the AAC All-Tournament team; Theo Bryant IV, Tayler Montiel and Gavin Schulz.
In the tournament this year, they beat the No. 1-seeded UTSA Roadrunners, 6-3, to advance to the championship game. Although they ultimately lost in the title matchup, it is impressive they have competed for a trophy in three straight seasons.
His first year as head coach was less than ideal with an overall record of 19-42. However, he made national headlines when he completed the second-best turnaround in NCAA Division I baseball history by winning 16 more games during the 2024 season with their overall record of 36-26.
Florida State was the overall best turn around with 17 more wins.
Uhlman is the definition of a veteran coach.
He has tons of experience in multiple conferences that could easily make him one of the most sought out head coaches in the country when it comes to leading a program.
Tulane is certainly enjoying having him lead the Green Wave, and hopefully the success he's brought to New Orleans will continue for many more years.