Tulane Baseball Named In D1 Baseball’s Top 100 College Baseball Programs
Tulane continues to make waves as one of the most talented and tenured college baseball programs in the country.
The Green Wave were announced as the 75th-best team on the inaugural D1 Baseball Top 100 College Baseball Programs list on Tuesday.
The Green Wave’s success on the diamond is no secret.
Tulane has secured 17 American Athletic Conference Championships, 23 NCAA Regional appearances, three Super Regionals and two trips to Omaha dating back to 1965. The program has witnessed 135 players hear their names called in the MLB Draft, 33 of which are currently starting in the major leagues.
Last season, the Green Wave baseball program shattered records and became the first squad since 2016 to secure a victory in the NCAA Regional with a 3-0 shutout of Nicholls at the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.
With third-year head coach Jay Uhlman leading the Green Wave this season, Tulane will return 22 starters and a plethora of talented newcomers who have their minds set on rewriting history again in 2025.
Tulane’s 2024 recruiting class was ranked 55th in the country via Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings. The Green Wave had four players ranked in the Top 500, as right-handed pitcher Kross Howarth, RHP Michael Devenney, infielder and RHP Drew Harrison and outfielder Tanner Chun all ranked amongst the best of this year’s class.