Tulane Baseball Star Hits First Pro Home Run for Tampa Bay Rays Affiliate
Tulane's baseball program had an impressive campaign in 2024. After a year to forget in 2023, finishing 19-42, they bounced back with a 36-26 record the following season.
Tulane won the American Athletic Conference Tournament and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They went 1-2 in the Corvallis Regional, losing to Oregon State and UC Irvine.
It was a tough ending to the year but a positive step in the right direction.
Tulane had multiple stand-out players, including junior infielder Brady Marget. Marget, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, played a big role during his three seasons with the program.
He played in 62 games during his junior campaign, slashing .331/.427/.524 with 10 home runs. Those were all career highs for the Whitefish Bay High School product.
Marget's play caught the attention of MLB scouts. He was selected in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The primary first baseman landed a signing bonus of $125,000.
He's currently playing for Charleston RiverDogs, the Rays Single-A affiliate. Marget made his debut for the RiverDogs on August 20 and had struggled before Tuesday night in his first four games.
Entering Tuesday night's game, the 21-year-old was slashing .067/.125/.067 with three strikeouts in 15 at-bats.
However, it looks like he might be turning things around. Marget hit his first professional home run and drove in another run in the fourth inning with an RBI single.
The former Tulane star proved his worth in college, hitting every step of the way in his three-year career. Once he gets comfortable with professional pitching, he should be well-positioned to find success at that level, too.
It'll take some time, as the top prospects in the game typically struggle, but he has the tools to succeed at the professional level.