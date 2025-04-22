Tulane Basketball Lands High-Profile Transfer Scotty Middleton
Ron Hunter had to get busy in the transfer portal last cycle for Tulane.
He lost virtually his entire roster to the portal or graduation, making it hard to project how the Green Wave were going to do last year.
Despite some rough patches, Tulane actually performed well overall, finishing top four in the American Athletic Conference during the regular season to earn a double-bye in the AAC Tournament before coming one win short of reaching the championship game.
Like during last year's cycle, the Green Wave have lost some guys, but they have a solid core to work with as of now while Hunter goes after some of his targets to fill out the roster.
He landed one on Tuesday.
Scotty Middleton announced his transfer commitment to Tulane.
The 6-foot-7 wing was a top 50 recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports' Composite, ranked as a four-star and the 10th-best small forward in the cycle.
He committed to Ohio State, getting into 30 games with one start as a freshman where he averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals per contest.
Following that season, he transferred to Seton Hall.
Middleton got into 29 games and started four this past campaign with the Pirates, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.9 steals.
He'll have two years of eligibility remaining, and the hope for both the former highly-touted recruit and Tulane is that he can live up to his potential during his time in New Orleans.
Hunter seems to be excited about this addition and what Middleton can bring to the program.
"Scotty is my type of player," he said, per the school's official website. "He's versatile, long and athletic. He can play multiple positions but most importantly, he's a phenomenal human being."
It will be interesting to see how this shakes out.
If Middleton can meet his ceiling, he'll be a massive piece alongside the multiple returners Tulane has for the upcoming season.