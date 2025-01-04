Tulane Continues Reshaping Coaching Staff, Adds 'Rising Star' Kanan Ray
All eyes are on what is taking place in the transfer portal for Tulane, both good and bad.
The Green Wave have certainly been active to overhaul their roster that is seeing tons of production depart through graduation, but they have also been decimated by departures from star players that puts into question how viable they'll be in the AAC next season.
But, while head coach Jon Sumrall has been busy trying to piece together a team, he also is reshaping his coaching staff.
Will Hall will be back in New Orleans serving as the pass game coordinator after his firing as the head coach of Southern Miss. He was previously Tulane's offensive coordinator from 2019-20.
Ideally, this will boost the Green Wave offense even further, especially following the departure of star quarterback Darian Mensah this offseason.
Sumrall didn't stop there, though.
According to 247Sports, they are adding a coach to their offensive line room.
"Tulane is expected to hire LSU grad assistant Kanan Ray as assistant offensive line coach, a source tells 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Ray, considered a rising star young coach, was a starting offensive lineman at Tulane and began his coaching career as a GA at Tulane in 2023."
The former offensive lineman was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class before he signed with Colorado. He later transferred to Tulane ahead of the 2022 campaign to close out his collegiate career.
Following that season, he was a graduate assistant with the Green Wave before going to LSU.
Now, Kanan Ray will get his first coaching opportunity under offensive line coach Dan Roushar, who has been with Tulane since 2023 following his decorated resume that has seen him be an offensive coordinator with a Power 4 school and coach in the NFL as part of his stops.