Tulane Cornerback Caleb Ransaw Put on Athletic Show At NFL Combine
Sometimes all players need is an opportunity, and former Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw was given that when he was invited to the NFL Combine.
For prospective draft prospects who don't come from Power 4 programs, this is a chance to showcase their skill set and athletic package in front of all 32 NFL teams that attend this signature event.
Ransaw didn't disappoint.
The 5-foot-11 corner put on a show with his athleticism, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, leaping 40 inches in the vertical jump, broad jumping 10 feet and 9 inches and then bench pressing 225 pounds 16 times.
That produced an unofficial Relative Athleticism Score of 9.96 out of a possible 10.00, putting him 10th out of 2,480 cornerbacks ranging from the years of 1987-2025.
That should catch the attention of every NFL team looking for a cornerback in this draft class.
His 40-yard dash time was third amongst the 24 who ran. His vertical was first and his broad jump was fifth. He benched the third-most reps, as well.
Ransaw had a productive college career.
In three years at Troy and one with Tulane, he accrued 115 total tackles, 68 of them solo, while also recording 10 for a loss and a sack. He was productive in coverage, too, with eight pass breakups and an interception, proving he can be effective in run support while also matching up with the receiver across from him.
The Green Wave star should hear his name called in one of the seven rounds of the upcoming draft.
His athletic profile combined with his college stats will be enough for a team to pick him.
The only question after this incredible showing at the combine is how high he's going to be selected in April when all of the pre-draft stuff comes to a close and it becomes time for teams to make their picks.