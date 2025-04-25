Tulane Football Hosting Washington State Transfer Wide Receiver on Saturday
Transfer portal news continues surrounding the Tulane Green Wave.
After they added another quarterback to the mix, TJ Finley -- who transferred to Tulane in the winter cycle -- entered back into the portal following his arrest and subsequent suspension from the program.
Jesus Machado, a veteran linebacker who was expected to play a large role this year, decided to explore the transfer waters during the spring and ultimately committed to Houston and former Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz.
Now, Jon Sumrall and his staff are looking to make a notable addition of their own.
Per Pete Nakos of On3, Washington State wide receiver Tre Shackelford entered his name into the portal on Friday with a "do not contact" tag. But the pass catcher has already scheduled a visit to Tulane for Saturday, according to the insider.
Shackelford was rated as a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, committing to FCS program Austin Peay where he spent the first three years of his collegiate career.
With the Governors, he racked up 883 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 62 catches, with his best season coming in 2023 when he caught 52 balls for 799 yards and those six scores.
He didn't have a major impact at Washington State last year with just 10 receptions for 144 yards and a score, but with Tulane needing some more options in their wide receiver room, they could look to take a chance on the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder if this visit goes well for both parties.