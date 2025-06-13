Tulane Football Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Top Recruits During Busy Visit Stretch
June 12-14 at Tulane will have a few top recruits the football program is looking to sign.
The Green Wave will host three 2026 prospects for official visits this weekend; Micah Nickerson, Colby Simpson and Orion Saunders.
Saunders and Nickerson are on the defensive side while Simpson is a tight end.
Saunders committed to the program at the beginning of May. He is the top defensive back in the state of Massachusetts and had multiple offers from many respectable programs like Syracuse, Wake Forrest and Buffalo.
The other top defensive talent is Nickerson.
He has offers from Virginia, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi and other institutions. He stands at 6-foot-5 and a solid 220 pounds. The edge rusher would be an incredible addition Tulane.
Simpson would also be a huge addition.
At 6-foot-5 and 222 pounds, he has caught the eye of sever Power 4 programs like Arkansas, Mississippi State and Baylor University, among others that are trying to land a commitment from the California native.
Tulane had a solid season finishing at 9-5 overall.
Their outstanding conference play, 7-1 overall, earned them a bowl game against the Florida Gators.
After a disappointing 33-8 loss, the Green Wave are looking to continue heading in the right direction under head coach Jon Sumrall.
They have already landed some top targets and are looking to add some more to the equation.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.