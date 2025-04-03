Tulane Football Suspends Notable Transfer Portal QB Pending Investigation
The Tulane Green Wave announced some news that will ripple across the college football world on Thursday afternoon.
According to a report from Fox 8 News in New Orleans, transfer quarterback TJ Finley has been suspended from the team pending an investigation after he was arrested this week in connection with a potentially stolen vehicle.
The program released a short statement in response to the arrest which announced the suspension via Garland Gillen of Fox 8.
"We are aware of a situation involving TJ Finley," the statement read. "He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to disciplinary proceedings."
According to the story, Finley was arrested and booked for illegally possessing a stolen item worth more than $25,000. Court documents revealed that he told authorities he had just purchased the vehicle in Atlanta.
Tulane is set to be Finley's fifth program in six years of college football after he arrived via the portal in December.
Originally committing to the LSU Tigers, he transferred and spent two years with the Auburn Tigers before spending a year each with the Texas State Bobcats and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Returning back to the area, the Ponchatoula native was set to cap off his college career playing for the Green Wave, though that is now in doubt at this point pending the investigation.
Over the course of Finley's college career, he has racked up over 6,000 passing yards along with 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Other quarterbacks on the roster include redshirt junior Kadin Semonza, redshirt junior Donovan Leary and redshirt freshman Kellen Tasby.