Tulane Green Wave Add 7-Foot Center to Roster Through Transfer Portal
After a 19-15 year on the hardwood for the Tulane Green Wave, head coach Ron Hunter has been active in working the transfer portal.
Size was something the team lacked from their starters in the 2024-25 season, but Hunter made sure to alleviate that issue with the most recent incoming transfer. After last year's starting center, Percy Daniels, measured in at 6-foot-10, new transfer, Davion Bradford, comes in at 7-feet.
Bradford is joining the program as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 2025-26 campaign will be his fifth at the collegiate level after not playing in the 2023-24 season.
His most recent stint came with the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers. In one campaign there, he averaged 2.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.2 blocks across 10.9 minutes per game in 25 contests.
The center is no stranger to the transfer portal. The Green Wave will be his fourth team at the collegiate level after stints with the Kansas State Wildcats, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and East Tennessee State University.
Ron Hunter had high praise for Bradford after securing the center in the transfer portal.
"Davion will give us great size and strength at our center position," Hunter said. "To go with his size, he will add another high-character person to our locker room as well, which are two things we were really looking to add this spring."
Bradford has played in 109 games throughout his career.
In that time, he has posted 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks across 14.4 minutes per game. As a prep player, the former four-star recruit scored a massive 924 points over his last two seasons. He added 678 rebounds and 184 blocks to his line across 98 career games.