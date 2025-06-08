Tulane Green Wave Athletics Finalist For Important Community Service Award
The Tulane Green Wave is being recognized as a nominee for an important award.
According to a story from Crescent City Sports, Tulane is one of three candidates for the 2024-25 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Fiesta Bowl Community Service Award.
Tulane is nominated along with the Boston College Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos.
The Fiesta Bowl Community Service award -- which has existed for nine years now -- was created to recognize schools and athletics programs which prioritize volunteerism and community service.
"On behalf of the Fiesta Bowl, we congratulate Boston College, Tulane University and Western Michigan University as the three finalists for the 2024-25 NACDA Community Service Award,” said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses. "All three athletics departments have exhibited dedicated service to their respective communities this past year. They are prime examples of why the Fiesta Bowl is proud to partner with NACDA to present this outstanding honor recognizing the servant leadership efforts by student-athletes across the country."
The article sited several examples of Tulane's community service initiatives including MLK Waves of Service, which placed over 500 Green Wave student-athletes and coaches in conjunction with 12 important organizations including food banks and youth mentorship programs as well as environmental groups.
Collectively, over 400 hours of community service were logged in just one day by Tulane's athletics program not to mention a ton of good being done in the community.
The winner of the award is going to be announced this week on Tuesday at the annual convention for the NACDA.
