Tulane Green Wave Baseball Outfielder Entering Transfer Portal
It only took 24 hours for a Tulane Green Wave baseball player to enter the transfer portal.
Per CBC Transfer Portal, Green Wave outfielder Brock Slaton has entered his name into the portal. Slaton didn’t post any confirmation on his social media, but he did repost CBC Transfer Portal’s report on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
Slaton was a senior for the Green Wave and in his second season with the program after Sunday’s loss to East Carolina, 8-2, in the American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. The Green Wave were not selected for the NCAA Tournament.
While he has played four years of college baseball, he started his career in the junior college ranks. He can play an additional year of NCAA baseball, thanks to a temporary waiver granted by the NCAA for the 2025-26 season. It applies to athletes who previously competed at non-NCAA institutions and would have otherwise exhausted their eligibility after this season.
By that rule, Slaton has one year of eligibility remaining. The decision was made, in part, due to the ruling in favor of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who started his career in the junior college ranks.
This season he played in 42 games, with 10 starts, as he slashed .271/.364/.542 in 498 at-bats. He had seven doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI.
In his first season with Tulane in 2024 he received more playing time. He slashed .235/.333/.402 in 41 games, with 25 starts. He hit five doubles, four home runs and drove in 11 runs.
Before that, he was in junior college for two seasons, playing one for Odessa (TX) College and one for Delgado CC. With Delgado, he led them to a fifth-place finish in the 2023 JUCO World Series.