Tulane Green Wave Baseball Presents Team Bus Driver With Personalized Jersey
The Tulane Green Wave baseball program is preparing to make its final road trip of the 2025 season this weekend to take on the Memphis Tigers.
Currently holding a 28-20 record overall, with an 11-10 mark in American Athletic Conference play, the Green Wave has a good opportunity to build on its record against the Tigers. Memphis has played to only a 20-28 record overall this year, with a 7-13 mark in conference play.
This road trip marks Tulane's 10th of the year, and the Hotard charter motorcoach company has been with the program the whole way.
In one of the more heartwarming moments you will see, the baseball team presented their bus driver, Clifton Riley, with his own personal jersey ahead of the final road trip of the year.
Tulane Green Wave Gift Team Bus Drive with Personalized Jersey
"We always talk about the GOAT, the greatest of all time, right?" Manager Jay Uhlman said with his hand on Riley's shoulder. "How appreciative we are of everything that he does for us, and how he does it, and how he cares and lives and dies with us. And so, making sure that he understands more than with our words that it's not just about the words of him being a part of our team, but Mr. Clifton truly is a part of our team."
Uhlman had the team captains, Gavin Schulz and Carter Benbrook, present Riley with his own personalized jersey, with the number "25" and his last name emblazoned on the back.
As Riley held the jersey up for the whole team to see, he proclaimed, "Always family, always family!"
Uhlman said that the jersey represented the team's love and appreciation for Riley and all he has done for the program while serving as the team's bus driver this season.