Tulane Green Wave Baseball Senior Given Leadership Award By Boosters
The Tulane Green Wave baseball season is not yet over, but some awards are already being doled out.
The Tulane Greenbackers, one of the top Green Wave booster clubs, handed senior outfielder was awarded this season's Chris Ehren Award. Thhis honor is doled out for someone that embodies "leadership, academia, civic involvement and courage in the face of overcoming adversity."
Linn was a member of the preseason All-AAC team and one of the top outfielders in the country heading into this season, but unfortunately hasn't had most successful campaign.
The senior has appeared in 34 games with a .174/.237/.290 slash line with two home runs with 11 RBI.
With the postseason approaching, though, there is still plenty of time for him to make his impact on this season. He is known for his clutch performances, as well, which is when he will be neeed.
Linn has had some major moments throughout his time at Tulane. Most notably was his home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Wichita State Shockers to win the Green Wave their second consecutive AAC championship.
Overall, his junior campaign was easily the best that he had with the team. He posted a .299/.351/.658 average with 16 home runs and 45 RBI as well as playing stellar defense in the outfield.
It was that power stroke and hit tool combination that had him highly-touted coming out of high school. He was a 20th-round draft selection by the Houston Astros before he decided to head to college in 2022.
Even though this year may not have gone how he had hoped, there is still clearly potential to be found with his bat.
When he gets a hold of the ball, it usually goes a long way. He had an absolute moonshot earlier this year in hte clutch against the Shockers for a grand slam. Both of his home runs have gone a very long way.
He could still end up getting drafted late or playing his way into a contract after this season, if someone finds his tools intriguing.