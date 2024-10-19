Tulane Green Wave Basketball Adds Former NBA Player to Coaching Staff
The Tulane Green Wave men's basketball program and head coach Ron Hunter announced Thursday that the team will be adding NBA veteran RJ Hunter to the coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.
RJ, Ron's son, comes to the Green Wave after spending nine years in the NBA, the G-League, and playing internationally.
The veteran ranks eighth all time in G-League three pointers and 27th all time in G-League scoring.
RJ was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 28th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.
He spent the majority of his NBA career coming off the bench, participating in 45 games from 2015 to 2019 with three teams, the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, and the Houston Rockets.
RJ, a shooting guard, averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across 8.8 minutes through his career while shooting at a 37.1 percent clip and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.
RJ played collegiately for his father with the Georgia State Panthers for three seasons, where he would average 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 34.7 minutes through 99 games.
He led the Sun Belt Conference in points (19.7), minutes (37.0), and free throw percentage (87.8) in the 2014-15 season, his junior campaign, while also leading the Sun Belt in free throw percentage (88.2) in his sophomore year with the Panthers.
RJ was awarded the Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year and Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015, while also garnering First Team All-Sun Belt honors for those same seasons.
The NBA veteran will bring a wealth of basketball knowledge to the Tulane basketball program that should help elevate them.