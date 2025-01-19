Tulane Green Wave Basketball Drops 80-77 Thriller to Temple Owls
The Tulane Green Wave made a strong push late, but it wasn't enough as they fell 80-77 to the Temple Owls Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, the Green Wave now drop to 10-9 on the season overall. They still have a solid conference record of 4-2, though.
Tulane has been fairly poor on the road this season, which led to their poor out of conference record. They are now 1-4 when not playing at home this year.
It was a close game throughout, but the Owls did have the lead for a large majority.
Fans of New Orleans basketball in general will have recognized a name that came up often for Temple in this one, Jamal Mashburn Jr. His father spent 2002-2005 as a member of the New Orleans Hornets, earning an All-Star berth and All-NBA nod during his time there.
Mashburn Jr. transferred to the Owls this season and has been their most important player, that did not change in this one.
The senior forward had an impressive 32 points on 12-of-16 from the field. His offense is what had Temple humming for so long.
Looking at how well the Green Wave shot in this one, it's fairly shocking that they didn't come away with a victory. Tell pretty much any coach that their team will shoot 12-of-20 from beyond the arc and they would be ecstatic.
Tulane both got dominated on the boards and had half as many free throws than the Owls, which ended up being the difference maker.
Sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh had the best night on the team. He had a team-high 20 points on 6-of-11 from the field and seven assists. A whopping 15 of those points came in the second half.
Tulane will stay on the road for their next matchup, traveling to take on the Rice Owls on Saturday.