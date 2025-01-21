Tulane Green Wave Coach Sees Important Quality in All Competing Quarterbacks
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall finds himself on a familiar path as he searches for his next starting quarterback.
As college sports continue to be dominated by the transfer portal and NIL, the Tulane football team has been steadfast in pushing through the complexities in a landscape that lost Darian Mensah, Makhi Hughes, and several stars to the portal.
Sumrall has no intent of rushing answers under center—that would’ve left the eventual winner out of the job if he’d done so last season. Especially not when all three prospects have displayed the hunger to win it.
In an interview with Fox 8 Sports’ Garland Gillen, Sumrall detailed his process and the importance of letting the battle play out in full.
“You’d like to get it down to two, but we’re not going to rush that,” Sumrall said. “If we had said we got it down to two last year in the summer, it wouldn't have been Darian [Mensah]. It would've been two other guys [Kai Horton and Ty Thompson], probably. We really like the guys we brought in. I'm excited about watching them work. It's been fun to see them get acclimated.”
He analyzed the competition between TJ Finley, Donovan Leary, and Kadin Semonza, highlighting their respective traits.
“TJ [Finley] from Ponchatoula, he had a big-time high school career,” Sumrall said. “He’s been at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, and Western Kentucky. I kid around with him. He's like the Johnny Cash song, "I've Been Everywhere," man. But he has tons of production, a lot of experience, and has been a starter at all four schools he's been at at some point. Then we brought in Donovan Leary. A lot of people know his brother Devin, who played at NC State and Kentucky and is on the Baltimore Ravens roster right now. Huge arm. We did our homework, like we do on any transfer. We got excellent feedback from the coaches at Illinois about him."
“Then there’s Kadin [Semonza] from Mission Viejo, California. Kadin played in four games as a true freshman and started a couple of them at Ball State. Then they decided to preserve that year and redshirted him after four games. He was the MAC freshman of the year this past year offensively. He had a really good year, threw 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, really productive.”
Sumrall believes any one of them can win the job. Importantly, they all share the same fervor to compete.
“The best man’s going to win the job,” Sumrall said. “I'm excited about watching the competition. The guys are really hungry about putting their best foot forward but also competing with each other. We talk a lot about competing with, not against. You're not competing against anybody. You're competing with each other, and you're trying to make each other better.”