Tulane Green Wave Competing for Another National Sailing Title
The Green Wave sailing team has been in St. Mary’s City, Md. the past few days competing for the Open Fleet Race National Championship.
Going into the tournament they were an eight seed, but they clawed their way into the finals, per Tulane’s official website.
To add to this impressive season, this is the fifth consecutive time they have made it into the finals in the open fleet race, including the national title in 2022.
Can they do it again?
After 10 rotations, the Green Wave finished with 139 points across two divisions.
Tulane dominated the B Division, with their trio of skipper Christian Ebbin, Sabrina Anderson and CJ Ricci finishing first with 47 total points through 10 races. .
Over in Division A, the Green Wave had Kelly Holthus in the skipper position with Taylor Bartell, Parker Kumler and Sammie Gardner as her crews.
This team ended up 10th with a total of 92 points, but Holthus and Bartell had the best finish when they came in second during one of the performances.
Tulane has remained on the waters of the St. Mary’s River for the start of the ICSA Open Fleet Race National Champions that began on Thursday, May 29.
The championship race spans two days of competition, with the final coming on May 30.
Hopefully the Green Wave can come away with another championship this year, but regardless if they win it or not, this is a great experience and it is an honor to have a chance at a national title following another great season.