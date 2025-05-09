Tulane Green Wave Flip Three-Star Corner Commit From Northwestern
Head coach Jon Sumrall never rests when it comes to recruiting, and he has landed another strong commitment from a three-star cornerback for the Tulane Green Wave.
Joshua Sims, a 6-foot cornerback from Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., is the latest addition to the 2026 recruiting class for Sumrall. Sims initially committed to the Northwestern Wildcats, but after an official visit to Tulane's campus on Thursday, the prep defender flipped his commitment and announced it with a social media post.
With one year left in his high school career, Sims has already filled the stat sheet through his junior campaign. The cornerback has tallied 173 tackles, eight coming for a loss, one sack, four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.
Sims is just the second commitment in Tulane's 2026 class, joining interior offensive lineman Langston Hogg from Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Ga. The class currently ranks 75th in the nation per 247Sports, but there is still time for Sumrall to improve upon that ranking.
Sims was a highly-recruited prospect, with offers from at least 23 different programs, including the Green Wave. Some of the more notable schools Sumrall was able to beat out include the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
With offers from so many high-profile programs, the young defensive back could develop into a talent greater than his current three-star rating might indicate.
Sims is the second in what is sure to be another strong recruiting class from Sumrall.
The head coach's success on the recruiting trail is sure to lead to even more success on the field.