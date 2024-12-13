Tulane Green Wave Land Offensive Lineman John Bock Out of Transfer Portal
The transfer portal can be a cruel place for Group of 5 teams, something Tulane found out this offseason.
After John Sumrall engineered a great first year on the job, although he would have liked to win the AAC championship, things seemed to be looking up in New Orleans after the young head coach immediately stepped in to fill Willie Fritz's shoes and thrived.
But, that success also drew the vultures in from the Power 4 conferences.
Star quarterback Darian Mensah has already committed to Duke out of the portal, Ty Thompson will play in the bowl game but has put his name in for transfer consideration, and defensive tackle Preston Peterson is one of the most popular players right now.
Tulane is looking to replace their depleted quarterback room already, but they at least were able to strike for themselves by landing offensive lineman John Bock.
This announcement comes one day after his decision to visit campus on Dec. 11.
Bock is a 6-foot-3 offensive lineman who committed to Florida International as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was viewed as a top 120 player at his position during that cycle and has continued to improve at the collegiate level.
In 2022, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after playing 12 games.
Bock will bring experience across multiple positions on the line with him to Tulane, so he could play either center or guard depending on what this offense needs from him.
It's a good answer by the Green Wave to earn a commitment from him as they look to pluck some others from the portal.