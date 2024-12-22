Tulane Green Wave Land Productive Transfer Cornerback Isaiah Wadsworth
Tulane has a handful of days left before the transfer portal closes, and with them knowing they have to get busy to bolster this roster, Jon Sumrall and his staff are going to have their hands full.
He discussed the busy upcoming schedule they are going to have, and shared that multiple players were planning on visit campus this weekend as the Green Wave look to add more commitments.
With Sumrall trying to have have back-to-back successful seasons that keeps this program at the top of the American Athletic Conference, bringing in difference makers is key for Tulane based on the outgoing production they are facing.
Following their bowl game, the Green Wave were able to get another player on board.
Isaiah Wadsworth is transferring in from FCS program Wofford, and even though this won't be a headline-grabbing move, the 6-footer has been extremely productive during his career, which is hard to teach.
After not having a rating in high school, he signed with Wofford as part of their 2020 class.
During his five years with the Terriers, he recorded 109 tackles, 84 of them solo, while also having seven come for a loss with one sack. Wadsworth also broke up 22 passes, picked off two and forced two fumbles across his 39 career games.
With Tulane having to replace their two starting corners and top nickel back, the experienced defender could be a plug-and-play guy.
Since Sumrall is a defensive head coach, that side of the ball is expected to still be one of the best in the conference, but he certainly needs players who fit his scheme and can make plays.
Wadsworth has shown the ability to be a productive secondary piece in the past, and now he'll get an opportunity to do it at the Group of 5 level.