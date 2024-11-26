Tulane Green Wave Linebacker Expresses Gratitude for the Olive and Blue
For any defensive unit to become elite, it takes a fearless leader to ignite a fire within his fellow teammates and coaches.
The Tulane Green Wave's superstar linebacker, Tyler Grubbs, has led the team in tremendous fashion since he arrived in New Orleans last season. The chemistry formed by bonding with teammates like linebacker Sam Williams is something that has not gone unnoticed.
In an exclusive interview with Tulane Green Wave On SI, the senior spoke about what he's built during his time with the program.
"Like I've said before, the chemistry between me and him is awesome," he said of his relationship with Williams. "When you play college football and you meet new people, to be able to have a relationship like that, that sparks very well and that is very easily built a friendship between me and him, it's not very common."
It takes a special talent and person like Grubbs to instantly make an impact in just two seasons with the Green Wave.
Just as his quickly-formed bonds are a rare commodity in most places within collegiate athletics, his demeanor in the locker room and on the gridiron is admirable and impressive.
For the gritty senior from Holy Cross High School, his athleticism and leadership ability at the linebacker position has never wavered.
He kicked off his college football career at Louisiana Tech in 2020 where he racked up 96 total tackles, two pass deflections, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his freshman season.
Over three years with the Bulldogs, Grubbs secured 242 total tackles and earned All-Conference USA honors for his efforts three times.
After going through multiple position coaching changes during his time in Ruston, Louisiana, Grubbs transferred to Tulane in 2023 as one of the most highly-touted linebackers in the transfer portal heading into his junior season.
The mission has always remained the same for Grubbs.
Learn, improve and hone his skills on the gridiron and as a person off the field.
That sentiment has been the main focus provided by Green Wave co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Tayler Polk.
Heading into the integral conference battle against Navy, Grubbs dedicated the game to Polk for the coach's contributions to his performance on the field, and for showing the experienced linebacker the true meaning behind playing the game in an unselfish manner.
"The time that we've had here together has been unimaginable," Grubbs said. "He's done so much for me, not just in the football atmosphere, but outside of the football atmosphere. If you're a linebacker that wants to play college football at the highest level under one of the best coaches out there, you want to come here and play for Tayler Polk because he's going to love you outside of here and he's going to love you in here."
When looking for a player on the program's roster that exemplifies what it means to have the Green Wave mentality, look no further than Grubbs.
His perspective towards the game of football and never-quit-attitude is become infectious for Tulane's linebacking corps the last two seasons.
They rank second in the American Athletic Conference with 30 sacks in 2024, three of which have come via Grubbs' incredible athleticism as a pass rusher off the edge for the Olive and Blue.
He also gave major props to his supporting cast of talented linebackers before Tulane's dominant 35-0 victory over the Midshipmen, as they continue to build a foundation in the linebacking corps for years to come.
"When you have this many people that are willing and want to make plays, it just gives you reassurance that no matter what game, no matter what offense, that everybody's willing to make a play and everybody wants to make a play," Grubbs said. "You see guys coming down from safety level, from corners, wanting to lay a hat on somebody wanting to make a play. It's almost like a challenge every game to see who can make the most plays, who can get the most picks, and when you have that type of atmosphere, it's going to push everybody to great depths."
The Green Wave's senior leader has secured 130 tackles, six sacks, two pass deflections, two interceptions and one forced fumble since suiting up for Tulane last season.
As he continues to grow and improve as a player, person and true leader for the program, the relationships between Grubbs and his teammates, coaches and staff is skyrocketing as his time in collegiate athletics winds down.
"A lot of times, when you meet other people, you butt heads a lot. For something like that to mesh so well and to be so easy of a friendship, it's awesome to have that," Grubbs said of his chemistry with his teammates. "The friendship that me and him (Williams) have is going to last forever and we have each other's backs. When you see us on the field, you can tell it is just this friendly, fun relationship that you could almost see two eight-year-olds having in the backyard. Just some tough, fun love that we have on the field."