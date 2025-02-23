Tulane Green Wave Lock in Official Visit With Three-Star 2026 Defensive Lineman
Spring is a busy time for programs around the country, especially those like Tulane that are looking to bolster their rosters following a period of transfer portal movement that picked off some of their best players.
The Green Wave were able to reload, but there are always questions about if that will result in success for the upcoming season.
That's why it's paramount for Jon Sumrall and his staff to land some high-end prospects who can be developed within their program, hopefully turning into the next impact players for Tulane.
Someone they have their eye on is Kaleb Morris, a three-star defensive lineman from the state of Alabama who is ranked 94th at his position per 247Sports.
At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he has a readymade frame to step in and play as a freshman, especially in the American Athletic Conference.
Tulane accomplished an important step when it comes to the stages of his recruitment, locking Morris into an official visit for the weekend of June 19.
That is the fourth official he has on his schedule.
He's set to visit Mississippi State on May 29, Florida Atlantic on June 6 and Houston on June 12, leaving his trip to New Orleans being the last one on the books at this point in time.
That could be a good thing for Tulane.
Since they are the last program he's set to see in an official capacity, if the Green Wave are able to impress him, they could pick up a commitment shortly after his trip.
This will be an interesting process to monitor.
With two Power 4 schools and another Group of 5 program battling it out with Tulane, the result of this recruitment will be telling when it comes to how this level of prospect views the situation in New Orleans.