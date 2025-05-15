Tulane Green Wave Make Official Offer To Three-Star Texas Quarterback
The Tulane Green Wave continue to work on their 2026 recruiting class for head coach Jay Sumrall to lead to victory on the field.
After flipping a highly-touted cornerback late last week, it was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock getting in on the action this time.
During his scouting across the country, Craddock found a junior prep quarterback listed at 6' 6", 185 pounds from Seguin High School in Seguin, Texas, Corey Dailey. A tweet from Dailey on Wednesday evening indicated that Craddock submitted an official offer for the quarterback.
Tulane Green Wave Offer Corey Dailey, Three-Star QB From Texas
Despite not being ranked by 24/7 Sports, Dailey has been a highly recruited quarterback in this session. He has received offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Fordham Rams, the Lamar Cardinals, the UTSA Roadrunners and the Texas State Bobcats, among others.
Dailey attended the Bobcats' football camp in the summer of 2024 and saw a major step forward in his game in his junior year. For his career, Dailey has thrown for 6,189 yards with 78 touchdowns to just 18 interceptions. He has also added 219 yards on the ground with six touchdowns on 51 attempts.
The quarterback was named Newcomer of the Year for District 12-5A Division I in his freshman campaign and has also earned Academic All-District honors. For his junior campaign, he was named the District 13-5A Offensive MVP.
In that junior year, Dailey passed for 2,529 yards with 35 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. All of his rushing stats came that season, adding a new wrinkle to his game.
At 6' 6", and only 185 pounds, Dailey has the potential to be a major threat both in and out of the pocket. His 4.48 shuttle time indicates a high level of athleticism, and the potential of his size could make him hard to bring down for the toughest of defensive linemen.