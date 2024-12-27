Tulane Green Wave Offense Suffers Another Blow as Star RB Enters Transfer Portal
Tulane Green Wave standout running back Makhi Hughes has officially entered the transfer portal, putting college football on alert as one of the most sought-after names available. With two years of eligibility left, Hughes is positioned to attract significant interest from top-tier programs, where his on-field dominance is expected to translate into a lucrative NIL situation.
Hughes’ contributions to Tulane over the past two seasons cannot be overstated. The redshirt sophomore was the engine of the Green Wave’s offense, rushing for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, following a breakout 2023 campaign in which he tallied 1,378 yards and seven scores. His ability to produce at an elite level was a key factor in Tulane’s 9-5 season and top-30 national ranking in rushing offense this year. Over his last two seasons, Hughes tallied a staggering 2,779 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns, becoming one of the most consistent and physical runners in the country. His ability to generate yards after contact, 900-plus yards in each of the last two seasons, further demonstrates his value as an every down workhorse back.
Hughes’ departure leaves a massive void in the Tulane backfield. His hard-nosed running style, vision, and ability to churn out tough yards gave the Green Wave a reliable offensive identity, even as the team struggled down the stretch, losing its last three games. While Tulane will need to regroup after also losing starting quarterback Darian Mensah to Duke, Hughes’ decision to transfer is a reflection of the realities of the NIL era. Programs with deeper pockets and more robust collectives can offer life-changing financial opportunities, making it nearly impossible for smaller schools to retain elite talent.
For Hughes, entering the portal is bittersweet moment for both him and Tulane. While it offers him the chance to compete at a higher level and capitalize on his incredible production, it also signals the departure of a beloved and dynamic player who has been instrumental to the Green Wave's success. In the NIL era, players like Hughes—proven, explosive, and capable of making an immediate impact—are in high demand, but his absence will be deeply felt in New Orleans. Wherever he lands, Hughes is not only set to secure a significant role in a new offense but also poised to reap the financial rewards of his value as one of the best young running backs in college football, leaving Tulane with a major void to fill.