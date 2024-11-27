Tulane Green Wave Offensive Coordinator Named to Broyles Award Watch List
In his first season coaching in the Olive and Blue, Tulane Green Wave offensive coordinator Joe Craddock was named to the watch list for the 29th Broyles Award.
The award was established in 1996, named in honor of former Arkansas athletic director Frank Boyles. For almost three decades, the award is given each year to the best assistant coaches in the country.
To put the ultimate icing on the cake in an incredible first season at Tulane, Craddock is among the country's best assistants vying for this seaosn's award.
Since arriving in New Orleans, Craddock has played an integral role in Tulane's offensive success.
The Green Wave rank first in the American Athletic Conference in total offense, as the program is averaging 40.5 points per game in the 2024 campaign.
His unit also ranks second in the conference and nationally in time of possession, along with leading the league in completion percentage.
Before arriving alongside head coach Jon Sumrall, Craddock led Troy's offense to rank second in the Sun Belt Conference with 13.3 passing yards per completion. He coached multiple players who are now playing on Sunday in the NFL, including Kimani Vidal who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, Craddock is continuing his offensive prowess at Tulane.
His unit this season has included a plethora of flashes from players like freshman quarterback Darian Mensah, who currently ranks first in the AAC with a 169.0 passing efficiency.
The 2025 Broyles Award will be given out on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas.