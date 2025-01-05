Tulane Green Wave Ride Dominant Performance for Statement Win Over UTSA
The Tulane Green Wave continued their hot start to conference play with a 92-63 blowout win over the UTSA Roadrunners.
They improve to 8-8 on the season and 2-0 in AAC play.
Last year, the Green Wave started out 1-1 in conference play. They also lost their one matchup with the Roadrunners, making this a much better start to their AAC campaign despite the overall weaker record.
Tulane has not started out 2-0 since 2021. They haven't begun an AAC season 3-0, so there will be some extra incentive for their next matchup against the UAB Blazers.
It was an incredible performance from forward Kaleb Banks that led the way to the victory.
With his 24-point showing, Banks has now scored at least 20 in the last four games.
He shot 11-for-15 from the field. It was a well-rounded performance with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
The junior had transferred over from the Indiana Hoosiers in search of more playing time, and it has worked out very well for him. It would be a shock to not see him become an All-Conference player if he keeps it up throughout the year.
Sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh also had a great performance, his second in a row.
Brumbaugh shot 8-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep, adding six assists and five rebounds. It is a new season-high from him and the third time he has scored at least 20 in a game.
The Green Wave also had a strong defensive showing.
UTSA's offense has not had an otherworldly season, but Tulane should still be happy with their performance.
The Roadrunners shot just 33.9% from the field and 20% from deep on 25 attempts.
On offense, Tulane shot 63% as a team. That would be hard to beat no matter what the other team put up on their own.