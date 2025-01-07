Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Secure FCS All-American Missouri State Linebacker in Portal

The Tulane Green Wave have added linebacker Dallas Winner-Johnson, who was on the 2024 Jerry Rice Award watchlist recognizing the top freshman in FBS.

Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tulane Green Wave have relied on a proven strategy of identifying perhaps undervalued FCS players as they continue to bolster their roster through the transfer portal.

Their latest signing illustrates how prudent their efforts have been after landing FCS All-American linebacker Dallas Winner-Johnson from the Missouri State Bears.

The 2024 Jerry Rice Award, which recognizes the top freshman in FCS football, named Winner-Johnson to the watch list.

He finished second in total tackles for the Bears with 26 solo tackles for a total of 62, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one hurry, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup in 12 games.

Missouri State finished the season fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference with an 8-4 overall record, going 6-2 in conference play.

Importantly, the redshirt freshman has the requisite size at linebacker, continuing the program's trend at the position out of the FCS level.

Last season, Tulane brought in Sam Howard from Austin Peay, and he immediately made an impact off the field as a leader and on the field as a playmaker.

Howard stands at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds and left a strong first impression with his stature and build.

Winner-Johnson comes over at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, offering height the team hasn't enjoyed at the role.

The Green Wave boast a strong linebacker room with the return of several key contributors. Dickson Agu and Chris Rodgers, essential depth pieces who saw significant playing time throughout the 2024 season, join Howard.

It will be challenging to replace the character and production of senior Tyler Grubbs. However, Tulane will welcome back a healthy Jesus Machado, who missed the entire season due to a knee injury he sustained in the Military Bowl.

Winner-Johnson stands out as a playmaker ready to join the next level of college football with the team-leading stats to show for it, giving linebackers coach Tayler Polk and defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato plenty of potential and promise to work with in the 2025 college football season.

