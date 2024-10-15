Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Set for Another Early Start vs. North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave fans are in for another early start to their day in Week 9 vs. the North Texas Mean Green.

The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The logo was painted in preparations for the NCAA football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane University Green Wave that was moved from New Orleans to Norman due to hurricane Ida. Tulane Logo / CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Coming off their bye week, the Tulane Green Wave are fully focused on the Rice Owls in Week 8.

Riding a three-game winning streak, they will be looking to cement their place amongst the best G5 teams in the nation. With a 4-2 overall record and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference, projections have been favorable for them.

After facing off against Rice, the difficulty of their schedule will pick up. That starts with their Week 9 opponent, the North Texas Mean Green.

They will be heading on the road for that matchup on October 26th at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas. Some Green Wave fans are going to have to set their alarms, as it will be another early kickoff.

It has been announced that the matchup between Tulane and North Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. central time, as shared by Guerry Smith of NOLA.com.

It will already be the fifth time they are starting a game before noon this season.

The other instances were against the Kansas State Wildcats, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, and South Florida Bulls thus far. It will occur later on in the season at least one more time, as their matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on November 16th is currently scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT start.

Only one other game on their schedule, November 9th against the Temple Owls, could start that early; it is the last one without a scheduled start time.

Green Wave vs. Mean Green will be telecast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. A decision will be made about that after the games are completed this week. Whichever channel they are not on, the Memphis Tigers vs. Charlotte 49ers will be on the other.

It would not be shocking if Tulane draws the national ESPN2 slot as it could be a matchup of undefeated teams in the AAC. Both teams are 2-0 heading into their Week 8 matchups, as North Texas is 5-1 overall.

