Tulane Green Wave Shockingly Left Out of AP Poll Following Memphis Loss
Thanksgiving night was certainly something Tulane wants to forget.
After having an opportunity to make a major statement to close out their regular season with an undefeated conference record in AAC play, the Green Wave stumbled against Memphis and dropped their first game since September.
Self-inflicted wounds were the driving factor behind that result, and despite already having a conference championship appearance locked up, this loss likely ended their chances of making the College Football Playoff.
While those rankings won't come out until Tuesday, if the updated AP Poll is any indication, then the Green Wave have fallen way outside of contention.
In fact, after being inside the top 20 last week, they no longer have a number next to their name.
The Green Wave received consideration with nine votes, but they were the biggest fallers week over week by going from No. 17 to unranked after stumbling for the first time in two months.
Memphis was able to get back into the top 25 with Tulane's upcoming opponent Army jumping up a spot to the No. 24 team in the AP Poll.
This reaction feels a bit harsh from the voters.
While it is their third loss of the season, and Group of 5 teams don't normally get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the number of defeats they suffer throughout the year, this is still a team that only had two losses against Power 4 teams prior to losing against Memphis.
And for the Tigers to jump immediately into the top 25 should be a hint that they weren't a bad opponent.
At this point, though, it really doesn't matter if Tulane is ranked or not.
They have four quarters against Army on Dec. 6 to prove they are the best team in the American Athletic Conference so they can accomplish their goal of winning a trophy this season.
Anything after that becomes gravy regarding which bowl game they compete in.