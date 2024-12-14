Tulane Green Wave Star Matthew Fobbs-White Announces He's Leaving Program
It would be hard-pressed to say that Jon Sumrall's first year as the head coach of Tulane wasn't a success, even with a loss in their regular season finale and in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Considering long-time head coach Willie Fritz left for Houston which ushered in major changes, the ability for Sumrall to pick up the pieces and get the Green Wave back to the AAC title for the third straight year can't be overlooked.
Unfortunately, he is a victim of his own success.
Schools around the country are viewing players on this roster as viable options for themselves, something that has resulted in their stars putting entering into the transfer portal.
Darian Mensah already announced his departure when he committed to Duke, and there's a chance others from this year's team won't be on the roster in 2025, either.
The latest player who announced his intentions to leave is Matthew Fobbs-White.
He didn't explicitly state he's entering the transfer portal, but his words make it seem like he's leaving the program.
Fobbs-White came to Tulane as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class.
He appeared in five games as a true freshman where he recorded three tackles, two of them for a loss, with one sack, which set the stage for this year.
The edge rusher became a breakout star for the Green Wave.
In 13 games, he wracked up 21 total tackles, eight of them solo, with 7.5 coming for a loss and four sacks. He also had a pass breakup and a forced a fumble, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses whenever he was on the field.
If Fobbs-White goes elsewhere like he is alluding to, that would be a huge loss for Tulane.
The good news is all of their draft eligible players are scheduled to play in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida, so they at least will still have a very solid group to compete in that one.