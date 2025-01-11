Tulane Green Wave Survive 73-70 Thriller With USF Bulls To Continue Hot AAC Start
The Tulane Green Wave got back into the win column on Saturday afternoon with a hard fought 73-70 win over the USF Bulls.
With the victory, the Green Wave will move to 9-8 overall on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
This is the second time that they have had that start to the AAC season under Ron Hunter. Back in 2021/2022, Tulane began the year 4-1 in conference but went on to finish just 10-8.
That isn't the only comparison to be made to that team, as well, as they also began with a terrible non-conference record.
It was a tight game throughout, even going into halftime with a tie. There were 12 lead changes, but the Bulls had the lead for a majority of the game.
One of the key margins of victory for the Green Wave was their second change points and points off of turnovers.
They forced 15 turnovers and scored an impressive 23 points off of those chances. Kaleb Banks led the team with three steals, continuing to be a crucial part to winning basketball games.
Tulane also got out-rebounded on the day as a whole, but tied USF with 12 offensive boards. Those second chances created 16 points of their own.
Given that the Green Wave did worse in most statistical categoires, those two wins made a huge difference.
The Tulane defense had a tough time stopping powerful Bulls forward Jamille Reynolds. He had 19 points on just 12 shots.
Quincy Ademoyka, a big guard, also caused problems with 13 points on just four shots.
On offense, it was junior guard Asher Woods that carried the load for the Green Wave. He had a team-high 15 points to go along with four assists.
Woods has had a nice stretch of games. He has scored at least 15 in three of their last four after not hitting double digits for five outings in a row.
It wasn't the prettiest win, but hard fought victories like this can go a long way in gaining confidence for the second half of their schedule.
Their next matchup is against the FAU Owls in New Orleans on Wednesday night.