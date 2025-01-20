Tulane Green Wave Veteran Safety Declares for NFL Draft After One Season With Team
Tulane Green Wave transfer veteran safety Jalen Geiger announced his declaration for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending one season with the program.
He shared his statement on his X page on Jan. 19 thanking both the Tulane football team and his former program, the Kentucky Wildcats, head coach Jon Sumrall's alma mater.
Geiger transferred over from Kentucky as a graduate student, where he spent the majority of his college career that began in 2019. Accordingly, he thanked both the school where his development began and ended in the thoughtful message he posted.
"As I officially declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, I want to take a moment to thank both Tulane University and the University of Kentucky for their incredible impact on my life and career. The experiences, knowledge, and support I've gained at both institutions have been invaluable."
"I am deeply grateful for my family for their constant love and encouragement, and to my coaches for their guidance, trust, and belief in me. To my teammates, thank you for the camaraderie, the shared hard work, and the memories that will last a lifetime."
"Above all, I give thanks to God for His blessings, for the strength He's provided, and for the opportunity to pursue this dream. I am humbled and excited for the journey ahead."
Geiger concluded the 2024 season for the Green Wave, recording 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
He was a welcome veteran presence opposite Bailey Despanie after the team lost DJ Douglas to the Florida Gators in the transfer portal when Willie Fritz departed following the 2023 season.
Tulane returns Despanie alongside Geiger's backup, Jack Tchienchou, who will presumably slot into the starting role. Despanie is backed up at strong safety by returnee Kevin Adams.