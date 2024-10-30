Tulane Green Wave's Star Defensive Back Earns East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
In his first season in New Orleans, Louisiana, Tulane Green Wave's junior defensive back Caleb Ransaw was announced as a recipient of an invitation to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.
The athletic and speedy defender has proven to be one of the most electric and consistent athletes at the position in the American Athletic Conference in 2024.
After racking up over 80 total tackles for Troy from 2021-2023, Ransaw followed head coach Jon Sumrall to become the next superstar defensive back in the Green Wave secondary that has ruled over the conference over the last few years under the keen eyes of defensive back coach J.J. McCleskey.
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be the 100th matchup and participants will compete in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Shrine Bowl provides proceeds and benefits to the Shriners Hospital for Children, while also giving athletes an opportunity to flash their skills in front of scouts from all 32 NFL franchises.
For Ransaw, this gives the speedy defensive back an outlet to provide. a full-display of his athleticism and physicality in the secondary, as well as his knack for locating the football and making plays.
The talented athlete from Harvest, Alabama, has recorded 20 tackles and one pass breakup in his first season with the Green Wave. This summer, CBS Sports ranked Ransaw as one of the most under-the-radar prospects.
Kickoff from Arlington for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl is set for Thursday, January 30, at 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.