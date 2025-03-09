Tulane Included in Top 10 of Three-Star 2026 Linebacker, Schedule Official Visit
With Jon Sumrall entering his second year as the head coach of Tulane, this is an opportunity for him to establish some recruiting roots in the local area and around the country.
Right now, there are zero commits in the 2026 class.
Compared to last year's 17, there is some work to do for the Green Wave's coaching staff if they're going to bring in another haul of incoming talent.
There's no reason to panic, though.
Spring is really when things start kicking off on the recruiting calendar, with visits and camps taking place around the country.
Tulane got some good news regarding one of their targets, making the top 10 list of linebacker JJ Bush, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from the state of Alabama.
There are some high-profile schools the Green Wave will competing against, most notably LSU and Miami, the latter of which is seen as the favorites to land Bush according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Tulane is the only Group of 5 team that made his list, which says a lot about the state of this program but also makes winning this one even more challenging.
There are are five SEC schools and three ACC schools in the mix, with Cincinnati being the Big 12 representative going after him.
But, Tulane should not be counted out in this race.
While Miami is seen as the favorites to land Bush with a 56.9% chance, the Green Wave are second with a 37.7% chance of their own.
They also have an official visit lined up for the weekend of June 12, hosting the three-star one week after he takes a trip to see the Hurricanes.
Others will likely be scheduled as well, but this is a great start for Tulane in this recruiting battle.