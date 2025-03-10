Tulane Locks in Official Visit With Three-Star Lineman, Battling Two Power 4 Teams
Tulane is looking to get things rolling in their 2026 recruiting class.
How much attention Jon Sumrall and his staff give to the high school efforts will be seen after they landed a haul in the transfer portal. But to keep the program rolling and set up for long-term success, continuing to attack the recruiting trail is something that needs to be done.
Right now, the Green Wave are starting to schedule visits.
JJ Bush, a three-star linebacker being pursued by some power conference schools, will come to New Orleans this summer to see campus, a sign that Tulane is in the mix to earn a commitment.
They are in the same situation with Baton Rouge native Blaise Thomassie.
While the Green Wave had already locked in an official visit with the 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, they now have a clearer picture about who they will be battling with to secure a commitment from this in-state target.
Per Chad Simmons of On3, Thomassie will take official visits to Stanford on June 6 and Houston starting on June 12 before coming back to New Orleans for his trip to Tulane on June 19.
The recruiting insider classifies Tulane as a "serious contender" to land Thomassie, something that would be a huge win for them considering other schools like Georgia Tech, LSU, Kansas State and Vanderbilt are starting to circle and pique the interest of the offensive lineman.
But, the Green Wave should still have confidence at this stage of his process.
"I love the coaching staff. It feels like home when I go there. Everyone's friendly with me. I love their facilities, love the players and love the culture. Academically, it's a school that I'd really want to go to," he said per Simmons.
This will be one to keep an eye on.
Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, he would be a solid addition to the 2026 class if he decides to commit.