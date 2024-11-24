Tulane Moves Up in Latest AP Poll, Now Second-Highest Ranked Group of 5 Team
Tulane was off this Saturday, but things couldn't have gone better for them.
Seven top 25 teams lost, some in ranked matchups, but others came at the hands of some middling teams who are just looking to finish the season strong so they can reach bowl eligibility.
As longtime college football fans know, there are always some late-year bloodbath weeks, and that is exactly what took place on Saturday.
For the Green Wave, that is huge.
While the SEC and Big 10 are pushing to have four of their teams make the new College Football Playoff format, it could be hard for that to be a reality based on how things currently look.
Tulane was able to take advantage of this chaos by moving up in the latest AP Poll to their new, No. 18 ranking.
They are now the second-highest ranked Group of 5 team behind only Boise State with one game on their regular season calendar remaining.
Tulane has already clinched a spot in the AAC championship game against Army who was still able to hold onto their ranking despite being crushed by Notre Dame. If the Black Knights can beat UTSA this upcoming weekend, then that should be a ranked matchup to determine the conference winner.
Right now, it's still a longshot for the Green Wave to make the College Football Playoff.
Originally, the committee determined there would only be one Group of 5 representative in the field with that spot going to the top-ranked conference champion, so it seems likely that will be the case even with all the carnage at the Power 4 level.
All Tulane can do is continue to win.
They'll have a tough test on Saturday against Memphis who will certainly be looking to play spoiler after they underachieved on their preseason expectations.