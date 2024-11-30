Tulane Now Knows Where American Athletic Championship Game Will Be Played
Tulane drew the short stick when they had to play on Thanksgiving night.
While it was a standalone game that could have helped them in the eyes of the committee with them being the only collegiate action that was taking place on the holiday, their loss did damage when it came to their College Football Playoff chances.
Still, the Green Wave will be playing for an American Athletic Conference title this upcoming week since they had already clinched a spot in the championship game.
They already knew their opponent, too, with Army cinching their spot previously.
The only thing that remained to be seen was whether they would be hosting for the third year in a row, or if they would have to travel to West Point and play on the Black Knights' field.
Well, they got their answer on Saturday.
Army was able to survive a scare from the UTSA Roadrunners to win, 29-24, and with that, they will be not only competing for their first ever conference title, but also will be hosting it.
That presents a challenge for Tulane since Army is undefeated on their home soil this season, but the Green Wave have also been good outside of New Orleans with a 5-1 record away from Yulman Stadium.
This will be an interesting matchup.
Army was one of the hottest teams in the country during the early part of the year when Tulane dropped two in a row against Power 4 opponents, but as the season wore on, the Black Knights started to regress a little bit while it was the Green Wave who were dominating their opponents.
The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 and broadcasted on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.