Tulane Offensive Lineman Declares for NFL Draft, Announced in Heartfelt Message

Tulane Green Wave's Josh Remetich released a sincere message on social media, ultimately announcing that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Maria Aldrich

Nov 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave place kicker Patrick Durkin (91) celebrates a field goal with Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Josh Remetich (68) during the first quarter against the Memphis Tigers at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Tulane Green Wave's accomplished offensive lineman Josh Remetich recently made a significant announcement on X.

According to his statement, which was shared on the official Tulane Football X page, Remetich will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The excitement radiated from his written words as he expressed immense gratitude for his team, his supportive family members who have provided 'unconditional love,' and the entire Green Wave community.

"I want to also thank the coaches I've had since little league to college. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love. Thank you for the guidance and care you all have shown me through this process. The life lessons that have been taught to me I hold close to my heart. The hard work you all have made me do along the way finally paid off."

"The game of football has given me so much and I can never say thank you enough. It is one of my greatest loves and I am forever grateful for it and allowing me to meet such great people along the way. Football has given me so many traits that I will use for the rest of my life after I finish playing football. I plan on pursuing football as much as I possibly can."

"With that being said, I am extremely excited to be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Thank you to everyone who has had an effect in this journey. It means the world to me."

He captioned his post, "Thank you Tulane," which received numerous celebratory comments, all sending warm wishes toward him.

Remetich, now a senior, certainly appears to have enjoyed his time with the Tulane community and is now looking forward to what the future holds for him and his athletic career.

