Tulane Officially Loses Star Tight End in Transfer Portal With Commitment to Miami
Tulane knew their offense would look different in 2025 following Darian Mensah's decision to transfer and ultimately commit to Duke, but following the Gasparilla Bowl, they are now facing almost a total rebuild.
More players entered their name into the portal, with star running back Makhi Hughes generating the headlines. But, he wasn't the only one potentially departing who would leave a sizeable hole on the offensive side of the football.
Alex Bauman, Tulane's starting tight end who was a major red zone threat with 13 career touchdowns, also announced his intent to leave the program, and while he also did that last offseason, it felt a bit more likely he would find a new destination this time around.
And according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the former Green Wave standout will be playing for Miami.
Bauman has never been a player who jumps off the stat sheet based on him never going over the 300-yard mark in a singular campaign, but he's been able to get into the end zone consistently, something that is a real weapon for a player at his position.
He hasn't been a huge focal point of the offense with Tulane, catching 35 balls in 2023 and just 20 last year, so he'll be looking for an opportunity where he is showcased.
Miami should be able to provide him that based on the offensive numbers they have put up recently.
This decision also comes as a surprise to some based on Duke going after Bauman to potentially reunite him with Mensah in Durham.
Tulane was able to backfill both of their openings by bringing in TJ Finley and Donovan Leary at the quarterback position, and recently adding Leron Husbands at tight end.