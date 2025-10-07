Tulane Set as a Favorite vs. East Carolina

Tulane Green Wave On SI

The Green Wave play in prime time against the Pirates and have been installed as favorites

East Carolina-Tulane Logo
East Carolina-Tulane Logo / Image courtesy of Seat Geek
This Thursday, Tulane hosts a prime time game in Yulman Stadium against American Conference foe East Carolina. The oddsmakers at DraftKings have wavered between making the Green Wave a 7-point to 6.5-point favorite.

The Wave come into the game at 4-1 overall, 1-0 in American Conference play. Tulane came out on top of Tulsa 34-14 in their lone AAC game thus far. The Pirates are 3-2 on the season, but also unbeaten in their one league contest. ECU overcame Army 28-6 almost two weeks ago in Greenville, NC. Both teams are coming off a bye week.

The two match up this Thursday at Yulman Stadium at 6:30 on a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

