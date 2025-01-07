Tulane Signs Former Kentucky Wide Receiver Out of Transfer Portal
Tulane has been busy in the transfer portal, something that needed to happen if they're going to compete for another AAC title.
Following the successful debut of Jon Sumrall as the Green Wave head coach, programs around the country started poaching the top players on this roster who put their names into the portal, something that left the cupboard looking pretty bare when combined with all of the graduations that will take place.
During his short tenure, Sumrall and his coaching staff have shown an ability to land transfers, and this winter window cycle has been no different.
The latest player to sign with Tulane is former Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, coming in as the 61st-best player at his position and a top 500 prospect in the cycle per 247Sports Composite.
Brown-Stephens was an immediate contributor when he arrived on campus, playing in all 13 games his freshman year and all 12 this past season, however, he doesn't have a lot to show for it.
The Ohio native has caught just 10 balls for 121 yards and three touchdowns, adding 31 more yards on the ground.
There isn't a whole lot there to suggest he can come in and be a gamechanger for Tulane, but based on the departing production they have in that receiving room, he should be given an opportunity to earn a major role and even a starting spot.
Brown-Stephens becomes the third transfer wide receiver that Tulane has picked up out of the portal, joining Jimmy Calloway and Omari Hayes.